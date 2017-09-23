(Video) Sky Sports pundit cracks awful ‘Harry Kane’s mum’ joke, could be in hot water

Oh, Alan. Sky Sports pundit Alan Pardew might be called into the Sky offices on Monday morning after this ill-advised joke about Tottenham striker Harry Kane’s mum.

Speaking in the build-up to Tottenham’s clash with West Ham United on Saturday, Pardew was joined by Jamie Redknapp and Teddy Sheringham on the panel pitch-side at the London Stadium.

As the trio enjoyed a bit of banter between them, Pardew managed to ruin the moment as he suggested that Sheringham “was about as quick as Harry Kane’s mum” as he made a quip about his former player.

While Sheringham and Redknapp nonchalantly pretended that they didn’t hear him, presented David Jones could be heard responding to Pardew with a sharp “steady” as he knew he may have gone a bit too far.

Pardew has been a regular on Sky’s football coverage so far this season, and while most of us will have a laugh about this and quickly forget it, it remains to be seen if Sky have the same view…