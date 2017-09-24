Man Utd star in shock contract renewal before season even started

Man Utd defender Luke Shaw reportedly had his contract with the club extended prior to the start of the season, getting a one-year extension.

The 22-year-old has struggled since arriving at Old Trafford from Southampton three years ago through a combination of injuries and poor form with Jose Mourinho not shy in criticising him publicly since he was appointed.

According to The Sun, he opted to extend his contract until the summer of 2019, with a one-year extension clause being exercised, as his previous deal ran until the end of this season.

Further, it’s claimed that he signed the deal while he was out after undergoing ankle surgery this past summer, while Mourinho has called on him to improve as recently as this week.

The constant battling with injuries after serious surgery hasn’t helped Shaw. He’ll hope that he can now steer clear of setbacks, stay fit and get a good run of games under his belt.

In turn, it could help him rediscover his best form at Man Utd and convince Mourinho that he deserves to stay beyond the additional year he’s signed on for.

He will now have to battle his way into the starting line-up on a consistent basis as there is plenty of competition for places at Old Trafford, but there’s no denying that he can still be the top player that the Red Devils thought they’d signed given his previous form with Southampton.

Much will depend on his attitude now though too, as he’ll have to show plenty of mental strength to persuade Mourinho to keep faith in him, although signing a new contract is a clear indication that they’re not giving up on him yet.