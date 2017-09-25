“I miss Italy” Chelsea boss fills Chelsea fans with dread as Italian coach idolises move back to home coutnry

Chelsea fans, cover your eyes.

Antonio Conte has revealed that he misses Italy and will return to his home country at some time in the not so distant future, as reported by Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Conte wasted no time in becoming a fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge. The Italian quickly imprinted his DNA upon the Chelsea squad, and the Blues reaped the wards. You know how the story goes, Premier League win record. second title in three years, blah, blah, blah.

The Chelsea faithful may have trouble sleeping tonight, for Conte has revealed that his stint at Chelsea is not a long-term thing. Gianluca Di Marzio quotes his compatriot Conte, who says:

“I miss Italy and I’m not going to stay abroad for a long time”

Chelsea are renowned for discarding managers like McDonald’s ‘Happy Meal’ freebies, mostly due to Roman Abramovich’s influence, but Conte’s recent comments suggest that he could walk from the club before he is pushed. Only time will tell