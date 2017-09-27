Watch: Napoli in awful celebration gaffe, touching tribute to injured teammate goes very wrong

Napoli ace Lorenzo Insigne wanted to pay tribute to injured teammate Arkadiusz Milik on Tuesday night, but it went a little bit wrong.

The Italian international found the back of the net against Feyenoord in their Champions League clash, and ran over to the sidelines to grab a Milik jersey to show to the camera in a show of unity with the Polish striker.

After sustaining a serious knee injury last year, Milik faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a new issue in the other knee, and so Insigne clearly wanted to send him a message.

Unfortunately, as seen below, Piotr Zielinski passed him his own jersey by accident, resulting in a puzzled Insigne searching for the one he was after as he eventually managed to get the point across.

10/10 for thought, 0/10 for execution fellas…