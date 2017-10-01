Chelsea ace set to sign whopping £300k-a-week deal to become highest-paid PL player

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is reportedly set to agree on a new £300,000-a-week contract with the Blues to make him the highest-paid Premier League player.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, and has gone on to register 72 goals in 254 appearances in all competitions, while winning two Premier League titles and the Europa League.

While he still remains in that bracket behind the world’s elite and above the chasing pack, there is no doubting the Belgian international’s class and it comes as no surprise that Chelsea want to lock him down a new deal.

According to The Express, they don’t intend on taking any chances with Real Madrid named as being an interested party capable of prising him away from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will hope that an offer of a new £300,000-a-week contract will be enough to convince him to stay and commit his long-term future.

It’s added that Hazard could give the new deal the green light after the upcoming international break with some minor details to be sorted out.

The Express claim that the Belgian ace is currently earning £220,000-a-week with his contract running until 2020. However, with this new deal he would surpass Paul Pogba as the Premier League’s biggest earner with the Frenchman said to be on £290k-a-week.

There’s no denying Hazard’s class and his ability to be one of the top players in Europe for many years to come. However, should he sign this reported new deal, he will certainly have to raise his game further and be the influential talisman that Chelsea need him to be.

Antonio Conte will now rely on him to inspire the reigning Premier League champions to positive results after the international break, especially with Hazard now being considered close to full fitness.