‘Completely different animal under Mourinho’ – Man Utd fans react to talk of January raid for Arsenal star

Man Utd supporters have had their say on Twitter amid speculation that the club will swoop for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

According to The Independent, the Red Devils will make a move to sign the German international in January, with a view of agreeing on terms with him as his current Arsenal deal will expire at the end of the season.

It’s added that Jose Mourinho is highly confident that he can convince his former Real Madrid star to join him at Old Trafford, and he will look to take advantage of the 28-year-old’s contract issues at the Emirates.

In a double blow for Arsenal, the report goes on to add that Man City are considered far ahead the competition in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez next summer, but for now the Ozil move to Man Utd is gaining further traction.

Having worked so well under Mourinho in Spain, many supporters have welcomed the idea of a reunion between the pair and believe that Ozil would be very effective in the United squad.

With the problems mounting at Arsenal over their top two stars, it looks as though Man Utd fans will happily snap one of them up even if he has been heavily criticised in recent times.

I would love to get Ozil on a free. Working under Mourinho again will surely get the best out of him. #MUFC — James (@JamesMUFC96) October 2, 2017

Ozil was a key player under Mourinho, just as Matic was. Mourinho has made Matic the best DM in the league again, he’d make Ozil the best 10 — Alex (@Alex94_mufc) October 3, 2017

Ozil for FREE, played his best football under Mourinho. Sadly Mata will then be moved on for £20m to pay for Ozil wages. Makes complete business sense. Its nailed on. Ozil to #MUFC — ??UNITEDAWAYDAYS?? (@DaysUnited) October 2, 2017

Ozil under Mourinho at Real Madrid vs Barcelona pic.twitter.com/BqNRNjMnLb — AH (@UtdTactic) October 2, 2017

Mesut Ozil under Mourinho….. Completely different animal — Riko Dan (@TheRikoDan) October 3, 2017