‘Completely different animal under Mourinho’ – Man Utd fans react to talk of January raid for Arsenal star

Posted by
‘Completely different animal under Mourinho’ – Man Utd fans react to talk of January raid for Arsenal star

Man Utd supporters have had their say on Twitter amid speculation that the club will swoop for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

According to The Independent, the Red Devils will make a move to sign the German international in January, with a view of agreeing on terms with him as his current Arsenal deal will expire at the end of the season.

It’s added that Jose Mourinho is highly confident that he can convince his former Real Madrid star to join him at Old Trafford, and he will look to take advantage of the 28-year-old’s contract issues at the Emirates.

In a double blow for Arsenal, the report goes on to add that Man City are considered far ahead the competition in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez next summer, but for now the Ozil move to Man Utd is gaining further traction.

Having worked so well under Mourinho in Spain, many supporters have welcomed the idea of a reunion between the pair and believe that Ozil would be very effective in the United squad.

With the problems mounting at Arsenal over their top two stars, it looks as though Man Utd fans will happily snap one of them up even if he has been heavily criticised in recent times.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top