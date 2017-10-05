England player ratings vs Slovenia: Man United ace picks up MOTM as Kane goal sends Three Lions to World Cup

Harry Kane sent England through to the World Cup tonight, as the Spurs star’s 93rd minute tap in saw the Three Lions beat Slovenia 1-0 at Wembley.

The win now means Gareth Southgate’s side will be in the hat for the group stage draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

GK: Joe Hart – 6/10

On-loan West Ham ‘keeper Joe Hart did well when called upon tonight, as might have even saved his side’s blushes late on when he saved one-on-one from Tim Matavz to deny the away side the opening goal of the game.

RB: Kyle Walker – 6/10

Walker didn’t have a lot to do tonight in terms of defending, however his assist for Kane’s last minute winner was sublime, and it showed why Man City decided to sign the defender from Spurs over the summer.

CB: John Stones – 6/10

It was an average game from Man City star Stones tonight, with the 23-year-old handling the Slovenian forwards well enough for the Three Lions to keep a clean sheet.

CB: Gary Cahill 6/10

Similarly to Stones, Cahill would’ve faced much more difficult players than the ones he faced tonight, and this showed, as the Chelsea skipper didn’t have too much to deal with throughout.

LB: Ryan Bertrand – 6/10

Southampton’s Bertrand didn’t have a whole host of difficulty defending England’s left flank, and the former Chelsea man linked up well with Marcus Rashford to cause the away side some problems down that left hand-side.

CM: Jordan Henderson – 4/10

As someone who captained England last time out, you’d have thought Liverpool man Henderson would’ve been at the top of his game as he tries to prove to Southgate that he’s worthy of keeping the armband, however tonight was not one of his better nights, as the midfielder was sloppy on the ball and failed to create a lot when going forward.

CM: Eric Dier – 6/10

Spurs general Dier had an average game tonight, as the former Everton midfielder did decently well called upon

RW: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 4/10

Liverpool’s new signing had a poor game tonight, as the former Gunners stalwart failed to make any impact on the game at all before being subbed off in the 64th minute

AM: Raheem Sterling – 6/10

Man City forward Sterling was one of the brighter sparks for the home side, and always looked dangerous when on the ball going forward.

LW: Marcus Rashford – 7/10

Man United wonder-kid Rashford was MOTM tonight, as the 19-year-old looked England’s most dangerous getting forward, and always looked like scoring when he got on the ball

ST: Harry Kane – 7/10

Spurs’s talisman Kane continued his fantastic scoring record in 2017 tonight, as the forward’s goal proved to be the difference between the two sides come the end of the match.

Substitutes:

Jesse Lingard – 6/10

Time Wasted quite well after England went 1-0 up, nothing else much to note about.

Michael Keane – N/A