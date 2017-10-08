The Conte effect: Chelsea star reveals chat with Blues boss stopped him sealing transfer to Champions League rivals

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante has explained that talking with manager Antonio Conte helped persuade him to choose a transfer to Stamford Bridge over Paris Saint-Germain.

The 26-year-old was a man in demand after a superb 2015/16 campaign with Leicester City, during which his stellar midfield displays helped the club to a shock Premier League title victory.

Kante has since won a second title and the PFA Player of the Year award with Chelsea, and admits Conte played a big part in persuading him to join them over other offers.

Asked by Le Parisien if he regretted turning down PSG, Kante explained that he was also keen to carry on playing in England.

‘No (I have no regrets). When I was in Leicester I had opportunities, but my priority was to stay in the Premier League,’ he said.

‘When Chelsea contacted me, I spoke with the coach and the feeling was good between us.’

However, Kante did admit PSG look strong contenders for the Champions League this season.

‘They’re super strong! This club is pruned to go far,’ he added.

‘They do not have much to envy the big European clubs. They can reasonably win the Champions League.’