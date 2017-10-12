Chelsea star expected to miss crucial Champions League double-header, could make return vs Manchester United

Chelsea are reportedly feeling a tad pessimistic over the fitness of star midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The 26-year-old picked up a hamstring injury whilst on international duty with France, and could be out for the rest of October, according to the Telegraph.

Kante has been a key part of Antonio Conte’s side since joining from Leicester City last summer, though they are well-covered in that area with summer signings Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater, though the latter is also still recovering from injury.

Still, it will no doubt be a huge blow for Chelsea to cope without both Kante and Alvaro Morata, who went off injured in the defeat to Manchester City.

Still, while the Guardian report that Morata could make an early return and perhaps even be in contention to face Crystal Palace this weekend, Kante may not be back on the pitch until November.

CHELSEA UPCOMING FIXTURES:

Crystal Palace (A) – Sat 14 Oct

Roma (H) – Wed 18 Oct

Watford (H) – Sat 21 Oct

Everton (H) – Wed 25 Oct

Bournemouth (A) – Sat 28 Oct

Roma (A) – Tue 31 Oct

Man Utd (H) – Sun 5 Nov

If Chelsea’s fears are proven accurate, then Kante will miss Champions League home and away games against Roma, as well as Premier League clashes against Crystal Palace, Watford and Bournemouth – plus a League Cup tie against Everton.

However, he could then be in line to return to action again when the Premier League champions host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on November 5.

For the time being, a partnership of Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas seems most likely for Antonio Conte’s midfield, so the Blues can’t have too many complaints.