Manchester United prepared to pay £123million to beat Chelsea to goal machine transfer

Manchester United are reportedly entering the running for the transfer of Mauro Icardi

The Inter Milan striker has also been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid this season

United could do with more up front and seem ready to pay £123million for Icardi

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay as much as £123million to seal the transfer of Inter Milan striker and rumoured Chelsea and Real Madrid target Mauro Icardi.

The Red Devils are the latest club to show an interest in the in-form Argentine, who has a perfect record of 16 goals in 16 Serie A games so far this season.

Icardi looks a potential upgrade on the struggling Romelu Lukaku, who has just three goals in his last fifteen appearances for United, and who has struggled to influence the big games.

According to Don Balon, United are now interested in Icardi up front, following on from rumours also linking them with top attackers like Harry Kane and Antoine Griezmann.

The Sun claimed earlier this season that United could pay as much as £170m for Kane, while the Independent suggested they may now feel they’re going to have to look at alternatives as they fear missing out on Griezmann.

It could be that Icardi is now one of the alternatives coming up as an option for Jose Mourinho, and this could be bad news for both Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The Sun has linked the 24-year-old as a £100m target for both clubs, while Don Balon also recently suggested his move to the Bernabeu looked close to being done.

United clearly still seem to feel the transfer could be open as they apparently join the running.