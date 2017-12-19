Chelsea star aware of interest from CL giants, contacts club in bid to push through transfer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is reportedly pushing for Real Madrid to sign him

The Belgium international has contacted the Spanish giants about their interest

Hazard dreams of playing for Madrid under his idol Zinedine Zidane

READ MORE: Antonio Conte sends clear message to Chelsea board over £70m transfer target

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is reportedly aware of transfer interest from Real Madrid and has been in touch with the club about pushing the move through.

The Belgium international is said to be one of many attacking players in Los Blancos’ sights at the moment, and it is not yet clear if they will work on signing him as an absolute priority.

Diario Gol have recently reported that talks for Hazard to move to the Bernabeu are at an advanced stage, but the latest from Don Balon suggests otherwise, though the Blues star is keen for it to happen.

The 26-year-old would fit in well in Real’s three-man attack, and could be an ideal candidate to come in as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zinedine Zidane could do with some changes in attack, with another report, also from Don Balon, claiming Gareth Bale could make way and be offered to Chelsea to help seal the deal.

It could be some time before we truly know how this potential transfer will pan out, but Chelsea fans may be worried to hear reports of Hazard contacting Madrid after previous quotes from the man himself.

‘Zidane would be a dream to have as a coach, he was my idol when I was little. I have a lot of respect for him,’ Hazard admitted to La Derniere Heure earlier this season.

One of the best players in the Premier League, Hazard moving to Madrid would be a loss for English football as a whole as well as for Chelsea.