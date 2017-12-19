‘What did he do to upset Wenger?’ – Angry Arsenal fans baffled by key decision against West Ham

Arsenal fans not impressed with decision from Wenger vs West Ham

French tactician opts to start key individual against the Hammers

Gunners face Liverpool on Friday, places doubt over featuring in that one

With a game against Liverpool to consider on Friday night, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has a difficult job in rotating his squad this week.

Naturally, he’ll want to put out his strongest team against Jurgen Klopp’s side, as both clubs are battling it out for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season and know the importance of such a fixture.

Coupled with the fact that Liverpool have looked in great form in recent weeks, it’s going to be a real test for Arsenal, especially defensively with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino looking dangerous.

In turn, with just two days in between their League Cup clash with West Ham on Tuesday night and Friday’s meeting with Liverpool, one inclusion in the starting line-up against the Hammers got the Gunners faithful talking.

That was the decision to start Sead Kolasinac, who has proven to be a great signing so far this season but now finds himself in and out of the team while playing in this one does raise doubts over his place in the starting line-up against the Merseyside giants.

It’s fair to say that the decision didn’t go down well with supporters, with many of them expressing their displeasure on social media, as seen in the tweets below.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Bosnian international is capable of playing two games in four days, but it’s pretty unlikely. As a result, Wenger’s decision to play him against West Ham has sparked an angry backlash…

What did kolasinac do to upset Arsene? — jdb2709 (@jdb2709) December 19, 2017

WHY IS KOLA STARTING — JJ (RT Pinned) #CoughlinIN (@JJxAFC) December 19, 2017

Kolasinac deserves better than this — Ben Watson (@BenWatsonAFC) December 19, 2017

Kolasinac only plays in Cup now, and Niles is better!? What a joking management! — Rob (@Rob1_BBB) December 19, 2017

So Kolasinac is now behind rmn. This manager is a complete joke and should be sacked asap. — danchizette (@danchiville) December 19, 2017

Fuck have you done to my boy Kolašinac — Zenci (@SlickSead) December 19, 2017

@Arsenal what has Kolasinac done to deserve this?????? — Dribs (@Dribs__) December 19, 2017