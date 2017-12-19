Arsenal plot £42m raid for Sanchez replacement, could raise eyebrows

Sanchez could leave Arsenal at end of season as contract set to expire

Hirving Lozano emerges as a possible replacement

Will surely be a gamble for Wenger to spend big on 22-year-old

READ MORE: Arsenal ace to go against Wenger’s wishes, January exit eyed by agent

Arsenal face the real risk of losing Alexis Sanchez next summer, and according to reports PSV ace Hirving Lozano could be on their radar.

Sanchez will see his current contract with the Gunners expire at the end of the season, meaning he could leave on a free unless the club opt to cash in while they can during the January transfer window.

Either way, the problem remains that they may need to replace him, and according to Super Deportivo, as re-reported by The Express, PSV forward Hirving Lozano could be a £42m target for the north London giants.

The 22-year-old has certainly impressed this season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 18 appearances in all competitions, playing out on the left wing while also being versatile enough to play through the middle or on the opposite flank.

Nevertheless, it’s still a gamble for Arsenal as flourishing in the Dutch league is a completely different kettle of fish to the Premier League, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the 22-year-old has the ability to cope with the step up, should a move to the Emirates materialise.

The Mexican youngster has also made his mark at international level, scoring seven goals in 24 appearances for the senior side having impressed at youth level, and so while there are certainly many positives to consider for Arsenal fans, it still seems like a lot of money for a young player with much yet to prove.