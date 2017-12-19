Arsenal ace to go against Wenger’s wishes, January exit eyed by agent

Arsenal striker has struggled to secure regular playing time this season

Giroud naturally wants to make the World Cup in Russia next summer

Gunners exit touted by his agent, despite Wenger’s wish for him to stay

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has made it clear that he hopes to avoid losing Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, but his agent could have other ideas.

The Frenchman has struggled to nail down a starting role for the Gunners this season, with his challenge being made even more difficult by the fact that his compatriot Alexandre Lacazette was signed this past summer.

In turn, the 31-year-old has made 24 appearances in all competitions, and while he started all six Europa League games for Arsenal in the group stage and has seven goals in his time on the pitch, his lack of starts in the Premier League is a major concern as he has just two all season.

With the World Cup in Russia fast approaching next summer, it’s no surprise that he wants to be playing more regularly, and that is a concern Wenger is fully aware of.

As per the Metro, Wenger wants Giroud to stay until the end of the season at least, but his agent, Michael Manuello, has made it clear that while he wishes to avoid any conflict, it may not be as simple as that as a January exit could be a possibility.

“Now, depending on the offers which are made, we will sit around a table and talk,” he told Foot Mercato. “The most important thing is to know what is going to be offered or not this winter to find a better game project. Now, again, this project has to present itself.

“We have to be careful and if there is something obvious, we will try to convince Arsene to reconsider what has been said.”

It’s obvious why Arsenal want to keep hold of Giroud, as he offers a different dynamic up front with his aerial threat and general presence compared to Lacazette. As a result, he’s a crucial option to have in the squad, but while that suits the club, it simply isn’t enough for the player who understandably wants a more prominent role.