Video: Olivier Giroud produces sensational header as PSG stars switch off

AC Milan
AC Milan have taken the lead in their crucial Champions League clash with PSG and the goal came courtesy of a brilliant header from Olivier Giroud. 

The first 45 minutes at the San Siro were super entertaining with Milan Skriniar scoring a diving header and Rafael Leao producing a bicycle kick within the first 12 minutes.

The home side went into the halftime break the better of the two teams and have been rewarded early in the second half.

PSG stars switched off after some players went down but Milan played on and Giroud latched onto a cross to produce a brilliant header to make it 2-1.

