Olivier Giroud was forced to step in between the sticks for AC Milan on Saturday night after Mike Maignan was shown a red card.

The French goalkeeper was shown a straight red car in stoppage time after clattering into Genoa player, Caleb Ekuban, just outside of his penalty area.

Giroud, his international compatriot, was given the unenviable task of having to fill in as goalkeeper and he didn’t disappoint.

From the resulting free-kick Genoa hit the crossbar before Giroud made a clinal save in the 104th minute to wrap up all three points for the Serie A leaders.

Olivier Giroud with a brilliantly brave save to secure the win for AC Milan! 😲 pic.twitter.com/z51fhB9Hvr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 7, 2023