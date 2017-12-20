Real Madrid line up smart swap deal to beat Manchester United to £179million transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a smart swap deal for a Tottenham star

The Spanish giants could offer midfielder Mateo Kovacic for Dele Alli

Manchester United have also been linked with the England international

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a swap deal to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Tottenham star Dele Alli next summer, according to sources in Spain.

Don Balon linked Alli as a £179million transfer target for United last month, and the same source now say Real are stepping up their interest.

The latest from Don Balon is that Florentino Perez is planning to offload players next season, with Mateo Kovacic among those not in the club’s long-term plans.

Their report states that the Croatian could now be offered to Spurs in a bid to smooth things along in their pursuit of Alli.

The England international looks one of the best young players in Europe at the moment and could make a fine addition to this Los Blancos squad.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have not looked at their best for much of this season and could do with more options in attack as the likes of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale struggle to hit top form.

Alli could certainly prove an upgrade on either of those two, and will surely go on to become one of the best players in the world in the next few years.

The deal could work out well for Tottenham too, with Kovacic clearly an accomplished midfield player, even if he’s struggled to break past some formidable competition at the Bernabeu.

Attacking players certainly seem to be on the agenda for Real right now, with Diario Gol also strongly linking them with Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.