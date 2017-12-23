Liverpool star instructs his agent to get him Real Madrid transfer

Latest Liverpool transfer news will come as a major blow to the Reds

Reports in Spain claim Mohamed Salah is eager for a move to Real Madrid

The Egypt international has already sounded out his agent over a transfer

READ MORE: James Milner just said the most James Milner thing imaginable after Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reportedly asked his agent to look into getting him a shock transfer to Real Madrid just months after moving to Anfield.

The Egypt international has made a sensational start to life in the Premier League, netting 21 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and leading the race for the Golden Boot with 15 strikes to his name in the top flight.

According to Don Balon, this has caught Real Madrid’s attention and the player himself is keen on a possible move to the Bernabeu to happen.

The report states that Salah has instructed his agent to look into the possibility of a deal, as he believes he could be in with a chance of replacing Gareth Bale on the flanks.

The Welshman hasn’t had the best of times in a Madrid shirt of late, struggling for fitness and form over the last couple of seasons.

Salah looks an ideal upgrade in that area, and Don Balon claim he’d love to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and other big names at the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old certainly seems to have the making of the Spanish giants’ next ‘Galactico’ signing as he fast looks like becoming one of the best attacking players in the world.

Liverpool, however, will be desperate not to lose their star forward so soon after signing him from Roma this summer.