Good news for Arsenal as Real Madrid target one of two huge stars set to leave the Bernabeu

Both Karim Benzema and Marcelo could be on the verge of leaving Real Madrid with their current form concerning the club’s president.

Arsenal have recently been linked to Benzema and could now look increasingly likely to land the Real Madrid striker.

A report from the Spanish outlet Marca has stated that both Karim Benzema and Marcelo are at risk of leaving Real Madrid following recent poor form.

The report suggests that club president Florentino Perez is growing frustrated at Real’s recent poor form and has highlighted Benzema and Marcelo as two stars who need to drastically improve.

Real Madrid fell to a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona last weekend and are now 14 points behind their bitter rivals in La Liga.

The news will be music to the ears of the Arsenal board. Arsene Wenger was linked with a move for Benzema by Don Balon just yesterday and the Frenchman’s future now looks in more jeopardy than ever.

Could Arsenal by adding a third French striker to their ranks alongside Alexandre Lacazatte and Olivier Giroud? We certainly wouldn’t bet our money against it.