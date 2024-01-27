“Almost impossible” for Chelsea and Arsenal linked 329-goal ace to join says Romano

It’s no secret that both Chelsea and Arsenal are in the market for a proven goalscorer.

The London rivals, whilst not necessarily struggling in front of goal, would still benefit from an out and out striker whose only concern is putting the ball in the back of the net.

Of course, such players are few and far between, and those that sometimes do become available are prohibitive in terms of transfer fee or salary package.

The latter issue appears to be what’s stalling any deal to bring Karim Benzema back to Europe, with the 329-goal Frenchman (WhoScored) set to remain at Saudi Pro League outfit, Al Ittihad.

“Nothing has changed so far with regards to Karim Benzema. It’s almost impossible to bring him back to Europe at this stage,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“The only way is a very big pay cut and this is currently not happening. Also, the Saudi League bosses absolutely want Benzema to stay in Saudi and not leave in January after just six months.

“It’s all quiet now, so let’s see.”

Another big-name front man could also be on his way to the Emirates, though a summer move is more likely for Romelu Lukaku.

The Chelsea ace is on-loan at Serie A side, Roma, at present, but it’s thought that the Giallorossi will be unable to afford the Blues asking price for the Belgian.

With potentially no other options available to him, Lukaku could head to the Saudi Pro League after previously turning down the chance to play there.

“After Romelu Lukaku’s comments about the Saudi Pro League, we will see in the summer where he ends up,” Romano added.

“In January, nothing is happening for him but in the summer we will see. I think it will still depend on the strikers domino effect.”