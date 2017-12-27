Arsenal transfer boost as Champions League giants snub offer to sign Gunners target

One of Arsenal’s transfer targets has been rejected by PSG

Real Madrid seem to want rid of misfiring striker Karim Benzema

Arsenal look to be his only suitors at the moment

Arsenal look to have received a boost in their transfer pursuit of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as PSG have rejected the chance to sign the Frenchman.

Don Balon have previously stated that the Gunners look to be the only club in for Benzema at the moment after his poor performances for Madrid so far this season.

Another report from Don Balon now claims that PSG have turned down the chance to sign the 29-year-old as it looks like Real could struggle to offload the misfiring forward.

Benzema has been one of the best players in the world for much of his time at the Bernabeu but now seems to be past his best after scoring just two La Liga goals in twelve appearances this season.

Still, that doesn’t seem to have put off Arsenal, who may just be desperate to sign any attacking players going as they sweat over the future of Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international is due to be out of contract in the summer and the Daily Mail have recently claimed this could tempt Arsenal into cashing in on their star player this January.

While Benzema may not be perfect, his record suggests he could at least be a short-term solution to the major blow of losing Sanchez.