Jose Mourinho slammed for blowing £180m on Manchester United duo over pair that cost Man City just £67m

Manchester United’s transfer spending has come under attack

Jose Mourinho has been lamenting not having enough money to spend

However, many have pointed out United’s over-spending in some key areas

READ MORE: Manchester United in talks to seal transfer of £50m star, player has agreement to leave

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been criticised for splashing out as much as £180million on Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku in comparison to two smart signings by Manchester City.

Mourinho has been complaining about not having enough to spend during his time in charge at Old Trafford so far, despite it being put to him that he’s had nearly £300m at his disposal, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Several are now mocking the Portuguese for complaining about having a hard life in the transfer market, even if City have also been blessed with plenty of investment in recent years.

Pundits such as The Secret Footballer have taken to Twitter to suggest Mourinho could still have spent some of United’s money more sensibly, with City signing Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus for just £67m.

The duo have helped Pep Guardiola’s men go 12 points clear at the top of the table, and that gap can be extended to 15 tonight.

It has less to do with how much you spend, rather the quality that you buy. Jose could have had Sane for £37m but he bought Pogba for £90m. He could have bought Jesus for £30m but he bought Lukaku for £90m. It happens when you choose “names” from agents over your scouting network https://t.co/haZQoHuYVB — Secret Footballer (@TSF) December 27, 2017

The Secret Footballer believes Mourinho has paid too much attention to big names and agents rather than doing as extensive a job on scouting as City, who have signed some of the world’s best young players in recent times, Sane and Jesus included.

‘It has less to do with how much you spend, rather the quality that you buy,’ he said.

‘Jose could have had Sane for £37m but he bought Pogba for £90m. He could have bought Jesus for £30m but he bought Lukaku for £90m.

‘It happens when you choose “names” from agents over your scouting network.’

It is debatable if United fans would really take Sane and Jesus over Pogba and Lukaku at their best, as it could be argued both players have looked better working under different, more attack-minded managers.