Liverpool suffer bitter setback as key ace expected to be sidelined until February

Player suffered injury in tie against Arsenal at the Emirates

Ace has played a part in 16 Premier League games for Liverpool already this season

Reports suggest that the midfielder could be out until February

Liverpool have been dealt a major setback after reports emerged that midfielder and captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly expected to be out injured until February due to the injury he sustained in the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Arsenal.

This is according to the Sun, who state that the England international has had a scan on his injury, and that the player is set to be out of action for at least four weeks due to a tear in his hamstring.

This news will come as a bitter blow to Jurgen Klopp, who will be without the 27-year-old for his side’s match against Manchester City in mid-January.

Since arriving on Merseyside from Sunderland in the summer of 2011, Henderson has made a significant impact for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The midfielder has managed to make 262 appearances for the Reds since his arrival six years ago, with Henderson managing to contribute 24 goal and 40 assists in that time period.

Henderson’s charisma and passion has seen some label the 27-year-old as the heir to Reds legend Steven Gerrard’s throne.

For England, Henderson has also been able to make his mark, as the Three Lions star has managed to accumulate 36 caps for Gareth Southgate’s side since his debut in 2010.

Following this news, it remains to be seen what Jurgen Klopp is going to do now Henderson is injured.