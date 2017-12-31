‘Definitely happening now’ – Pep Guardiola tipped to raid Arsenal by fans after Man City injury scare

Gabriel Jesus in tears as he is forced off with injury in Man City draw

Brazilian limps off in first-half against Crystal Palace with fears over injury scare

Fans convinced this could lead to City speeding up process of signing Alexis Sanchez

Aside from seeing their winning streak end at 18 games, Man City endured a miserable afternoon on the injury front against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

While Kevin De Bruyne was stretchered off in the second half, Gabriel Jesus didn’t even make it to half-time at Selhurst Park as he landed awkwardly and was forced to the dressing room in tears, as seen in the images below.

It’s unclear at this stage as to how long the Brazilian ace will be sidelined for, but his reaction didn’t paint a positive picture as he seemingly felt as though it could be something serious.

Only further tests and scans will determine whether or not his fears are warranted, while Pep Guardiola will now likely have to rely heavily on Sergio Aguero to lead his line with important fixtures coming up.

Ah ouais il est chaud Gabriel Jesus Van Damme ptdrrrr pic.twitter.com/oWKzLt5ha6 — HervéPanamStyle (@OScugnizzoo) December 31, 2017

Lesión preocupante de Gabriel Jesus que se marcha entre lágrimas. #MovistarPremierpic.twitter.com/l4NCXOhwyc — La Casa del Fútbol en Movistar+ (@casadelfutbol) December 31, 2017

However, it seems as though the fans below, a mix of Man City supporters, the Arsenal faithful and others, are convinced that this injury setback is going to mean a speeding up of the process to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean international is out of contract at the end of the season, and will in turn become available on a free transfer in the summer.

As noted by the Metro, he remains keen on a move to Man City after seeing a deal collapse this past summer, and so the injury to Gabriel Jesus may force the Citizens into acting in January as opposed to waiting until the summer.

Guardiola’s men sit 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while they’re in the semi-finals of the League Cup, are set to get their FA Cup run underway and made it through to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

With the quadruple still a possibility, Guardiola will need strength in depth and quality options at his disposal to cover for injuries, and so perhaps the fans below are actually on to something…

Gabriel Jesus injured. City bid for Alexis defo happening now. — Mason (@MasonWebb14) December 31, 2017

Alexis might get his wish earlier if Jesus is bad. — saxon71 (@stuafc71) December 31, 2017

If Gabriel Jesus’ injury is serious then Man City will probably be on the phone to Arsenal regarding Alexis Sanchez asking: pic.twitter.com/4yWSjD7R0V — Yousef Teclab (@yousefteclab) December 31, 2017

Alexis Sanchez seeing Gabriel Jesus go off with what looks like a bad injury the day before the transfer window opens. . . .#CRYMCI pic.twitter.com/ZAhbn4nQ2T — Unibet (@unibet) December 31, 2017

With Jesus Injured i fully expect City to put a bid in for Alexis Sanchez in the Morning — paul cotton (@COTTONHEAT) December 31, 2017

Gabriel Jesus going off injured and in tears. I think we all just witnessed the Alexis Sanchez transfer to Man City. Time to milk them for as much as possible now — SK (@xSalman14) December 31, 2017

Gabriel Jesus injured, Alexis to City confirmed — Muhammad Ahmed (@DohukyMd3) December 31, 2017

Regardless of the extent of Jesus injury this surely forces our hand and makes us re think our Alexis stance — Mak (@ManCityArmy1894) December 31, 2017

Meanwhile as Jesus goes off crying, there’s tears of joy at the Alexis Sanchez household as him and the dogs realise they’ve finally got their escape route — Alex Boyd (@AlexBoyd10) December 31, 2017