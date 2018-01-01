Great news for Chelsea as Real Madrid abandon £120m pursuit of superstar to instead give chance to wonderkid

Real Madrid will abandon their pursuit of a Chelsea superstar to instead give an opportunity to a wonderkid of their own.

Chelsea had been reported to be bracing themselves for a £120m bid from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard.

Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid will instead give an opportunity to Marco Asensio to established himself as a star.

Real Madrid will drop their reported £120m pursuit for Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard to instead open up more playing time for Marco Asensio.

The Sun had reported yesterday that Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane were preparing a ruthless £120m pursuit of the Belgian star but it appears their interest has now been cooled.

Spanish outlet Marca have today reported that Real will instead abandon their pursuit for the Chelsea winger.

The report suggests that Zidane would now rather give further opportunities to youngster Marco Asensio than spend big money on an established star like Hazard.

The news is likely to come as a disappointment to many Madrid fans who have suffered a miserable start to the season.

Last year saw Zidane’s side seal a double in the form of the Champions League and La Liga title. However, the European giants currently sit fourteen points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona and are currently in fourth position in the league after falling to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home to Barca in an El Clasico clash at the end of 2017.