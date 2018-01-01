Manchester United to secure £90m superstar with the help of Pogba, ‘Agent P’ to bring friend to Old Trafford

Manchester United are hoping to secure a sensational £90m move for a superstar with the help of midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba will reportedly be key in Man United’s pursuit of his former team-mate Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

Jose Mourinho will open the bidding at £90m to bring Dybala to Manchester United.

Just yesterday the Daily Mail reported that Manchester United officials were hoping that Pogba could play an influential role in securing longterm target Dybala and today the Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported that Pogba will be ‘the key’ as United embark on a £90m pursuit of the Argentine star.

Dybala and Pogba spent a year together at Juve in Serie A during the 2015/16 season before Pogba departed for United in the summer of 2016.

Dybala finished his first season alongside Pogba as the club’s top scorer and upon the French midfielder’s departure Dybala went on to take Pogba’s iconic number ten shirt.

This would of-course not be the first time that Pogba has helped United in securing a deal for a close-friend. The BBC reported this summer that the French midfielder played a ‘big role’ in bringing close friend Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United and Red Devils supporters certainly believe ‘Agent P’ can work his magic again.

