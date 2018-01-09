Brilliant news for Liverpool, huge fitness boost possible for Man City clash

Liverpool take on Man City at Anfield on Sunday in crunch clash

In-form Reds will test Guardiola’s credentials to remain unbeaten

Klopp’s men are unbeaten in their last 17, big fitness boost possible

Liverpool are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but that fine form will be seriously tested when they face Manchester City on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp has got his men firing and showing the grit required to win when not playing well too, while they’ve now got the added bonus of January signing Virgil van Dijk to marshal their backline.

Losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this week was undoubtedly a low point as they’ll have to replace one of the best players in their team, but confidence should be high with the players still at Klopp’s disposal for the second half of the campaign.

This update will be music to the ears of all Liverpool fans though as the Liverpool Echo report that Mohamed Salah is winning his race to be fit to take on City.

Having been ruled out of the last two games with a groin injury, it would be a massive boost for all concerned at Anfield to see the Egyptian international back in action against Pep Guardiola’s side, particularly given the form he’s been in this season so far.

The 25-year-old has scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 29 appearances to this point, and although Liverpool won without him in the two games mentioned above, they’re undoubtedly a better side with him in it.

Especially with Coutinho now gone, it will be down to the likes of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to continue to provide that edge in the final third.

While this is great news for Liverpool, it should concern Guardiola and his players as they’ll have a tough time keeping Salah quiet based on his impact so far this season, provided the injury has knocked his momentum and confidence.