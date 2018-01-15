Key Manchester United figure ‘fed up’ at club and could force exit, CL giants on stand-by

Jose Mourinho is reportedly ‘fed up’ at Manchester United

The Portuguese tactician is being tipped to force an exit in the summer

Real Madrid look prepared to swoop as they eye a replacement for Zinedine Zidane

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ‘fed up’ at Old Trafford and looking likely to force a departure in the summer, according to shock claims by Don Balon.

The Portuguese tactician may be closing in on the hugely exciting signing of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, according to BBC Sport, but that clearly isn’t enough for some people.

Don Balon claim this has Real Madrid on alert as they ponder the future of their current manager Zinedine Zidane, for whom results have not been good lately.

The Spanish outlet claim president Florentino Perez has already begun searching for replacements for Zidane, sounding out Germany boss Joachim Low as a strong candidate.

However, they also report that Perez retains a strong relationship with Mourinho and has tried before to bring him back to the Bernabeu for a second stint in charge.

The 54-year-old may have left the club under a bit of a cloud in 2013, but there’s no doubt he made his mark by getting the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo and winning La Liga in some style in the 2011/12 season.

It is not clear from this report why Mourinho would be thinking about leaving Old Trafford, but things haven’t always gone his way in his time with the Red Devils.