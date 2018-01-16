Major Arsenal transfer breakthrough for €60m target, imminent news on Tuesday

Arsenal will await key update from Dortmund on Tuesday for Aubameyang

Gunners pushing for €60m deal, Balague claims player is convinced over move

Bild add that Gabon international has now handed in a transfer request

Arsenal will reportedly find out on Tuesday as to whether or not they are on the verge of the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 28-year-old has been one of the most prolific forwards in Europe in recent seasons, scoring a staggering 40 goals in 46 games last year while he’s got 21 in 23 this season.

However, speculation over his future continues to dominate headlines, with Arsenal heavily paired with a swoop for him this month.

According to Sky Sports expert Guillem Balague, Dortmund are expected to make a decision over his future on Tuesday. He claims that Aubameyang has been convinced over a move to north London, but whether or not the Bundesliga giants will accept Arsenal’s €60m offer is another matter.

The Gunners have seemingly received another boost though, as Bild report that Aubameyang has now handed in a transfer request to try and push a move through and this will naturally only intensify talk of an exit in the coming days.

The Gabon international has endured a strained relationship with Dortmund as he’s serving another suspension from the club currently, but that doesn’t seem to have put off Arsenal who appear to be in pole position to land his signature.

Of course, the move comes in response to speculation linking Alexis Sanchez with an exit from the club, as the 29-year-old looks set for a move to Man Utd, as per BBC Sport.

While the figures won’t necessarily balance out with these two transfers, BBC add that Arsenal want £35m for Sanchez, Arsenal fans will surely be excited about the move to replace the Chilean international with a top-class and prolific forward like Aubameyang.

However, they’ll have to anxiously wait for an update on Tuesday it seems to determine whether or not they’re edging closer to really kick-starting a busy January transfer window which could see their attack rebuilt with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil undoubtedly keeping a keen eye on matters.