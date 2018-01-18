Watch: Brazilian ace Neymar shows Barcelona exactly what they’re missing as PSG star bags four in 8-0 rout against Dijon

PSG forward Neymar showed Barcelona exactly what they’re missing tonight, as the Brazilian international bagged four goals in his side’s 8-0 demolition of Dijon in Ligue 1.

Neymar, who also bagged two assists in the match, moved from Barcelona to the French capital over the summer, and the 25-year-old showed the Catalan giants exactly what they’re missing tonight as he almost single-handedly ripped Dijon apart at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar was in red-hot form tonight as he guided PSG to an 8-0 win over Dijon

The forward bagged his first goal just three minutes before half time, with his second coming in the 57th minute, as the winger secured his first hat-trick for the French side in 73rd minute before bagging a fourth just seven minutes from time.

The goals now mean the player has 14 strikes in just 15 league games this season, with the former Barca star also increasing his assist tally to 11 as he continues to shine in France.

Following the win, PSG now sit 11 points clear of second place Lyon in the Ligue 1 table, as Les Parisians look to win back the title from Monaco, who won the league last season.

Here are the goals Neymar scored tonight, as well as the two assists he bagged as his side ran riot in Paris.

