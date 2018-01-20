Chelsea keen to hire treble-winning Antonio Conte replacement, ex-Blue also eyed in exciting double swoop

Chelsea are looking into hiring Luis Enrique to replace Antonio Conte

The Blues could also appoint a former player as director of football

Juliano Belletti is said to be in the frame to work alongside Enrique

Chelsea are said to be looking into hiring former treble-winning Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to replace Antonio Conte, according to latest reports.

The Blues may also bring back a popular former player in the form of Juliano Belletti in a director of football role, according to the Daily Star.

The Times yesterday claimed that Chelsea doubt Conte will stay on as manager at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of this season, and it looks like work is already being done to find a successor for the Italian.

While Conte has been a big hit at Chelsea, there have been signs of tension this season and the club could perhaps do with a fresh start after a dip in form this term.

Enrique showed what he can do in his three years in charge of Barca, leading the Catalan giants to the treble in his first year in charge and getting the team to play some exciting attack-minded football.

The Daily Star claim Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is keen to see that kind of stylish play on show at the Bridge, leading him to look at Enrique.

The report also lists the likes of Massimiliano Allegri and Diego Simeone as possible candidates for the role, but it seems the Spanish tactician may be ahead of them at this moment in time.

Belletti, meanwhile, has a role as an ambassador at Barcelona at the moment, but also spent time with Chelsea in his playing career.

The former right-back wasn’t quite at his peak during his spell in England but remains highly thought of at the club and could link up with Enrique by taking a director of football position in west London.