“Should have sold Sanchez last summer” – Arsenal fans joke about transfer of key star as Monreal guides Gunners to 4-1 win

Arsenal fans took to social media to joke about Alexis Sanchez’s transfer to Man United this afternoon as Spanish defender Nacho Monreal guided the Gunners to a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal opened the scoring through Monreal, who powered a header home just six minutes into the match as the Gunners started in fine fashion.

The score was then 2-0 in the 10th minute, after the ball was fired across by Monreal for Alex Iwobi, who swept the ball home to double the home side’s lead.

The Gunners then bagged a third just three minutes later, as a ball to the back post was knocked across goal by Monreal for Laureny Koscielny, who bundled the ball home.

French international Alexandre Lacazette then finished the scoring for the north London side, as the forward was put through by Mesut Ozil, with the former Lyon striker finishing well to put his side four goals to the good.

Crystal Palace then found a consolation through Luka Milovojevic, however it was only that as the Gunners closed the gap on rivals Spurs to two points with a win.

Following the game, fans took to social media to joke about the transfer of Alexis Sanchez to Man United, a deal the Daily Mail report as being one that is done.

Here are a few tweets from Arsenal fans joking about their side not needing the Chilean international following their win earlier.

