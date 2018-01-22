Real Madrid put together package to beat Manchester United to £153million superstar transfer

Real Madrid are working on signing Paulo Dybala

Manchester United have also been linked with the Juventus star

Real hope to land Dybala in a swap deal involving Karim Benzema

READ MORE: Real Madrid star opens transfer talks with Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool & Tottenham

Real Madrid have reportedly put together a package to seal the transfer of Juventus star Paulo Dybala amid recent reports also linking him with Manchester United.

The Sun claimed United had launched a swap deal of their own for the Argentina international, though this offer was ultimately rejected.

Diario Gol now claim Juventus want as much as £153million for their star attacker, though Real are not prepared to pay that much and will attempt to get the fee down by offering Karim Benzema as part of the deal.

Juve, however, are unsure about the exchange due to a disagreement over how much the two clubs value Benzema in this current market.

The report claims Real see Benzema as a £52m player, but that Juventus only regard him as worth around £35m, in keeping with reports elsewhere.

Don Balon report that Arsenal are also interested in Benzema and that they also disagree with Real’s valuation of the French forward.

Either way, it looks like a worrying development for United in their pursuit of Dybala, who could be far too expensive as Juventus play hardball over his signature.

The 24-year-old has shown his class during his time in Serie A and would not be out of place at another European super-club such as United or Real.