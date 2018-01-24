“I had no idea he was going to sign for Man United” – Arsenal legend Thierry Henry rubbishes rumours of influence in Sanchez transfer

- Player was announced by United on Monday
- It was being suggested that Henry told Sanchez to leave the north London side
- Former Gunners ace has played down these rumours via social media post
- SEE MORE: Arsenal leading race to seal transfers of £75M-rated duo, signings to solve problems in Gunners squad
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has taken to Twitter to deny rumours of him telling Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal.
This is according to the BBC, who state that the Chilean completed his move to Old Trafford on Monday, and that Henry has rubbished rumours that he told the player to move to Manchester.
The news outlet are stating that in an Instagram post, Sanchez said “I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn”
Quiero agradecer al Staff Técnico, al equipo médico, a todos los compañeros con los que compartí muchas cosas lindas para el club y en especial a todas esas personas que no se ven en las portadas, pero que sin ellos nada seria posible, que son los que te preparan la comida y te cuidan día día, los que nos mantienen los zapatos limpios y campos de fútbol en las mejores condiciones para entrenar. Mil gracias a Ustedes por ayudarnos a mejorar cada día. Gracias por tanto cariño ?. Hay personas (ex jugadores del club) que han hablado sin conocimiento de lo que ocurre en la interna y causan daño. Debo decir que siempre me entregué al 100%, hasta el último día, en que le pedí al Mister estar con el equipo, por que quería ser un aporte. Recuerdo hoy, una conversación que tuve con Henry, un histórico de Arsenal, que cambió de club, por la misma razón que hoy me toca a mi. Gracias por todo Gunners ! I want to say thanks to the Technical Staff, to the medical team and all teammates with whom I shared many nice things for the club and especially those people who do not see themselves on the covers, but without them nothing would be possible, which are there to prepare food for us and take care of us day by day, those who keep our shoes clean and the grass in the best conditions. Many thanks to you for helping us to improve every day. Thank you very much ?. There are people (former club players) who have spoken with no knowledge of what happens inside the club and cause damage. I must say I always gave 100%, until the last day, when I asked to the Mister to be in the team, because I wanted to be a contribution. I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn. Thanks for everything Gunners! All we achieved and the good moments that I gave to the club, I want to dedicate it to the fans, they are the most important. Thanks for every time you sing Alexis Sanchez Baby
The Frenchman took to Twitter on Tuesday night to quash rumours that he played a part in Sanchez leaving the Emirates, stating that he “had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you.”
I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal. I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you.
— Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) January 23, 2018
During his time with the Gunners, Sanchez became a complete fan favourite amongst Arsenal supporters.
In 166 games for the north London side, the Chilean international managed to amass a total of 80 gals and 46 assists, a good return for a winger.
Last season, Sanchez showed everyone exactly what he’s capable of, as the forward scored 24 and assisted 11 in 38 league games as Arsene Wenger’s side narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification.
Sanchez’s versatility is something that will come in handy for Jose Mourinho, as the player is more than capable of playing all across the forward line.
Mourinho’s side certainly have a fantastic player on their hands, as since his arrival from Barcelona in the summer of 2014, Sanchez has cemented himself as one of the best and most dangerous players in the entire league.
MORE: Arsenal transfer news
COMMENTS