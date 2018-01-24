“I had no idea he was going to sign for Man United” – Arsenal legend Thierry Henry rubbishes rumours of influence in Sanchez transfer

Player was announced by United on Monday

It was being suggested that Henry told Sanchez to leave the north London side

Former Gunners ace has played down these rumours via social media post

SEE MORE: Arsenal leading race to seal transfers of £75M-rated duo, signings to solve problems in Gunners squad

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has taken to Twitter to deny rumours of him telling Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal.

This is according to the BBC, who state that the Chilean completed his move to Old Trafford on Monday, and that Henry has rubbished rumours that he told the player to move to Manchester.

The news outlet are stating that in an Instagram post, Sanchez said “I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn”

The Frenchman took to Twitter on Tuesday night to quash rumours that he played a part in Sanchez leaving the Emirates, stating that he “had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you.”

I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal. I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you. — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) January 23, 2018

During his time with the Gunners, Sanchez became a complete fan favourite amongst Arsenal supporters.

In 166 games for the north London side, the Chilean international managed to amass a total of 80 gals and 46 assists, a good return for a winger.

Last season, Sanchez showed everyone exactly what he’s capable of, as the forward scored 24 and assisted 11 in 38 league games as Arsene Wenger’s side narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification.

Sanchez’s versatility is something that will come in handy for Jose Mourinho, as the player is more than capable of playing all across the forward line.

Mourinho’s side certainly have a fantastic player on their hands, as since his arrival from Barcelona in the summer of 2014, Sanchez has cemented himself as one of the best and most dangerous players in the entire league.

MORE: Arsenal transfer news