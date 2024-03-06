Video: Harry Kane mocked for using a dodgy TV box by Premier League great

Harry Kane will have been delighted with his contribution in helping Bayern Munich get to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, perhaps less so with one of his post-match interviews.

Speaking to Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards on their CBS Sports Golazo show, he thanked the former Arsenal legend for the kind words Henry had said about it.

Richards in his usual fun way asked the striker how he was able to see English TV programmes in Germany and his response elicited a “he’s got a dodgy box” comment from Carragher, as everyone fell about laughing whilst Kane looked suitably embarrassed.

How does Harry Kane get Sky Go in Germany? ??? pic.twitter.com/8FfBVPhMum — Aaron (@aaroncikaya) March 6, 2024

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo