Real Madrid confident of sealing transfer of £200m star, remain in talks with player’s father

Real Madrid believe they could seal the transfer of Neymar this summer

The Brazilian only just joined PSG for £200million this season

Neymar’s father remains in contact with Real Madrid over a possible deal

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly obsessed with the ideal of sealing the ambitious transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

The Brazil international only just joined PSG from Barcelona last summer in what BBC Sport reported as a world-record £200million transfer.

Neymar is one of the best players in the world but hasn’t had the best start to life in the French capital, and is thought to be unsettled, according to L’Equipe.

The 25-year-old was recently booed by the club’s fans for taking a penalty ahead of Edinson Cavani, and it could lead him to seek a return to Spain.

Sport claim that Perez is fixated by the idea of landing this big-name signing and that the club are confident they could afford it this summer.

Real could certainly do with the addition of Neymar to this struggling side, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema looking past their best.

Zinedine Zidane’s men’s title hopes are already dead in the water after a poor first half of the season, and they were also eliminated from the Copa del Rey in humiliating fashion by Leganes last night.

Neymar wouldn’t solve everything, but he’s shown he’s an influential enough performer to improve even the best sides, and of course he has pedigree in La Liga from his time at Barcelona.

His move to Madrid would certainly be controversial so soon after leaving Barca, but he wouldn’t be the first big name to represent both clubs.

Sport add that Neymar’s father remains in regular contact with Real Madrid over the possibility of a move.