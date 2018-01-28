“Looks like a genuine world class talent” – Chelsea fans shower “brilliant” Blues ace with praise following Newcastle win

Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-0 at Stamford Bridge this afternoon

Goals from Batshuayi and Alonso sealed place in fifth round for Blues

Fans took to social media to heap praise on a certain Blues ace following the match

Chelsea fans took to social media this afternoon to heap praise on Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi following the player’s performance in their 3-0 win over Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Batshuayi opened the scoring for the home side midway through the first half, after a pass from Marcos Alonso allowed the former Marseille forward to tap the ball home.

The striker then added his and Chelsea’s second goal of the match a bit before half time, as Batshuayi saw his effort deflect in past Karl Darlow to double the home side’s advantage.

Marcos Alonso added a third in the 71st minute, as the Spaniard fired home a 25-yard free kick to all but seal the Blues’ place in the hat for the fifth round draw.

Following the match, Blues supporters took to Twitter to praise Batshuayi for his two-goal performance against the Magpies this afternoon.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the youngster for his performance today.

One of those days Batshuayi looks like a genuine world class talent. Need to get him on loan, get him playing week in week out — Jack Knife (@tee_tai) January 28, 2018

Brilliant from Batshuayi. Brilliant — The Chelsea Dugout (@bp_cfc) January 28, 2018

Batshuayi has been class. Has to start up top for Chelsea next game. — Lewis (@CAFCWheeler) January 28, 2018

Batshuayi is world class — BlueTweetsFC™ (@BlueTweetsFC) January 28, 2018

Batshuayi and Alonso both looked quality today — con (@connorledwith) January 28, 2018

Batshuayi reminding everyone of his quality. — Simply Hazard (@DareToHazard) January 28, 2018

Batshuayi is on a mad one today. I’m highly impressed by his performance today. Where’s this quality been since we signed him?! — Ash – CHAMPIONS ? (@ashmbuguni) January 28, 2018

Say what you want about Batshuayi but he bags goals and has a quality attitude. Seriously rate him — Jackshuayi (@jackjharper) January 28, 2018