“Looks like a genuine world class talent” – Chelsea fans shower “brilliant” Blues ace with praise following Newcastle win

Chelsea fans took to social media this afternoon to heap praise on Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi following the player’s performance in their 3-0 win over Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Batshuayi opened the scoring for the home side midway through the first half, after a pass from Marcos Alonso allowed the former Marseille forward to tap the ball home.

The striker then added his and Chelsea’s second goal of the match a bit before half time, as Batshuayi saw his effort deflect in past Karl Darlow to double the home side’s advantage.

Marcos Alonso added a third in the 71st minute, as the Spaniard fired home a 25-yard free kick to all but seal the Blues’ place in the hat for the fifth round draw.

Following the match, Blues supporters took to Twitter to praise Batshuayi for his two-goal performance against the Magpies this afternoon.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the youngster for his performance today.

