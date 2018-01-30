‘It doesn’t make sense’ – Arsenal legend not 100% convinced by major change

Wright has concerns over Arsenal losing Giroud even if Aubameyang arrives

Frenchman undoubtedly offers something different for Wenger

Debatable as to whether it will make Gunners stronger or too one-dimensional

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has raised reservations over the transfer dealings of the club which are likely to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrive and Olivier Giroud depart.

As per The Telegraph, Giroud is set to join Chelsea in an £18m deal while Sky Sports note that Aubameyang is edging closer to a £60m move to join the Gunners.

On the face of it, it’s a major step in the right direction for Arsenal as they’re making a marquee signing and adding a player with a prolific goalscoring record for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 141 goals in 213 games.

Coupled with the lift such a major signing will bring for the entire club, that part of the transfer dealing is surely not up for debate.

However, Wright does make a very valid point on Giroud, as he certainly offers something different and is a valued member of the squad given he can provide physicality, an aerial prowess and an ability to link play up and build attacks.

“Why would they sell him? It doesn’t make sense,” he told BBC Radio 5 live, as reported by The Mirror. “It really would be like lose a tenner, find a fiver.

“So we’ve got Lacazette and fingers crossed Aubameyang and no big guy on the bench. We haven’t got that guy that’s proven off the bench to come on and score goals.”

That makes plenty of sense, but perhaps one aspect of this argument that Wright is not considering is Giroud’s desire to play regularly and have a more prominent role.

Even without Aubameyang at Arsenal, he’s started just two Premier League games this season while heavily featuring in the Europa League.

For a player of his quality, he would hope to be more heavily involved, especially in a World Cup year as he’ll have aspirations of being involved for France in Russia.

Arsenal will certainly be losing a major strength and handing him over to a direct rival, but signing Aubameyang surely makes it a worthwhile decision, while Lacazette and Aubameyang fighting for a starting spot will be healthy in itself.