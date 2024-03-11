Ian Wright full of praise for “big game player” whose Arsenal move was doubted

Ian Wright has been full of praise for Arsenal’s Kai Havertz as the German star has stepped up massively for the North London club in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old moved to the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea last summer as part of a £65m deal and this transfer was doubted by many people at the time.

Mikel Arteta knew what he wanted from Havertz and now the German star is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea star has scored four goals and provided two assists across Arsenal’s last four matches and his very late winner at Brentford on Saturday was the most important of the lot.

Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, Gunners legend Ian Wright was full of praise for the Germany international and labelled the 24-year-old a “big game player.”

Ian Wright has been impressed with Kai Havertz at Arsenal

“Just look at what he’s done. Since the time he has got here, he’s done the same things; obviously, he wasn’t scoring at the same rate as he is now,” Wright said on Sky Sports.

“He’s a big game player, he’s our main focal point… he can do everything.” In addition to this, the pundit said that Havertz “scores big goals” and it is clear that the Gunners legend has been impressed by the 24-year-old.

The German star will need to produce more big moments over the coming weeks as Mikel Arteta’s side chase the Premier League title. If he can do that, he will forever be a hero to the Arsenal faithful.