National manager confirms Arsenal star set for important international role

National manager Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed Arsenal striker Kai Havertz will lead Germany’s attack for the country’s upcoming international friendly against France.

Putting the finishing touches on their summer preparations, Euros 2024 hosts Germany will be determined to show off a good performance against Les Bleus on Saturday.

Didier Deschamps’ side will be equally as keen to avoid defeat though. The French team are among the favourites to win what would be their third European Championship trophy later this year.

And while both team’s lineups have yet to be confirmed in full, one player who will be starting is Havertz.

The former Chelsea star, who joined the Gunners last summer for a reported £65 million fee, has been in excellent form of late.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz set for important international role

Despite experiencing a relatively slow start to life at the Emirates, the 24-year-old has recently become one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted and consistent players.

Versatile, and incredibly technical, Arsenal’s new number 29 has been tasked with filling in centrally and as a false nine — although he has shown glimpses of midfield talent, the German’s best work has been done in front of goal. He is one goal away from reaching double figures in all competitions.

Julian Naglesmann confirms starting plans

And confirming the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet will lead his country’s line and play a solo attacking role against France on Saturday evening, Naglesmann, who spoke to reporters ahead of the game, as quoted by Florian Plettenberg, said: “He has taken a great development. I appreciate him very much as a person and player.“

Saturday’s friendly between two of the world’s most successful teams is scheduled to kick off at 8.00 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live from the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.