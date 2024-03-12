Last night in the Premier League, Chelsea defeated Newcastle United, led by Cole Palmer, who was once again at the top of his game.

The 21-year-old was crucial to the Blues’ 3-2 triumph with a goal and an assist either side of halftime. He was taken off with a standing ovation with a few minutes remaining.

Palmer joined the team as the last signing during a hectic summer transfer window, but many believe he has been the finest signing since the new ownership took over.

Gareth Southgate, the manager of England, was present and noticed that the player up for selection was unquestionably the man of the moment.

Cole Palmer stat puts Kai Havertz to shame

Recalling the offensive shortcomings of the previous season—especially with regard to a few players who were sold—Chelsea supporters will be even more delighted.

Kai Havertz is one of them, who is beginning to show development at Arsenal in their title fight.

But Blues fans won’t need to be reminded of how disappointing he was for them. In three seasons in the Premier League, he only recorded seven assists.

Squawka claims that in just his first season at Stamford Bridge, Palmer has already surpassed that total.

Cole Palmer has been the silver lining for Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has often looked to Palmer when things have become tough.

The 21-year-old’s future is undoubtedly bright considering that this is his first season at the club and he has taken the responsibility of creating goals and scoring.

Chelsea remain 11th in the Premier League table but the win against Newcastle would have given them confidence to turnaround their season and make a push to finish in the European places.