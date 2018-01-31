Photo: Chelsea new boys all smiles, made to wait for CFC debuts

Chelsea have secured signings of Giroud and Palmieri this month

Both new additions at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night for Bournemouth clash

Pair supporting new teammates, CFC share image ahead of kick-off

Chelsea made two important signings in the January transfer window, with Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri addressing key problem areas in Antonio Conte’s squad.

Neither were included in the squad to face Bournemouth on Wednesday night though, as seen in the tweet below, but the pair were in attendance at Stamford Bridge to support their new teammates.

They looked particularly happy about it too, as Conte will hope that they can emerge as crucial additions through the second half of the campaign and beyond.

With a lack of competition and cover behind Marcos Alonso on the left flank, Palmieri will be pivotal having impressed in a relatively brief stint with Roma over the last two years.

As for Giroud, he brings Premier League experience, goals, physicality, aerial prowess and an ability to offer something different to Alvaro Morata.

The Spanish international has struggled for goals this month, and so the addition of Giroud will undoubtedly take some of the burden off his shoulders and give Conte options.

However, Chelsea fans were forced to wait to get their first glimpse of the new signings in action, with the pair not available for selection.

In turn, that would suggest that Monday night’s game against Watford at Vicarage Road could be their first opportunity to feature as a Chelsea player, with Conte hopeful his side can stay on track to secure a top-four finish this season.

