“He’s going to rip this league up” – Arsenal fans ecstatic with Gunners star’s first half performance in debut against Everton

Arsenal went into half time 4-0 up against Everton this evening

Goals from Ramsey and Koscielny gave Gunners three goal lead within 20 minutes

New signing’s strike put home side 4-0 at ace bags on debut

Arsenal fans were absolutely ecstatic with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first goal for the club in their match against Everton at the Emirates this evening.

The home side took the lead through Aaron Ramsey, with Laurent Koscileny then doubling Arsene Wenger’s side lead with a header just minutes later.

Ramsey then bagged his second goal of the match midway through the first half, with Aubameyang then firing home on his full debut for the club about eight minutes before half time, after the forward was put through Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is also making his full debut for the club.

Following the Gabonese international’s strike, Gunners supporters took to social media to laud the player’s goal on his first appearance at the Emirates.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the former Borussia Dortmund star for his goal against Sam Allardyce’s side this evening.

37 minutes into his debut and Aubameyang is already an Arsenal hero. That pace is going to terrifying, he's going to rip this league up. — Sam Farley (@FarleyWrites) February 3, 2018

I just realized Aubameyang is the one we have been waiting for so long… A proper striker for fast Wengerball. What a debut goal. ? — Jalan Arsenal (@JalanArsenal) February 3, 2018

That's a beautiful finish from Aubameyang, regardless of if he was a yard offside. Class. — #ATP Samwise ? (@SamwiseATP) February 3, 2018

Mikhitaryan to Aubameyang!! Nice finish..!???? can only hope this will be a regular sight. The Dortmund combo recreated!! — Owen™ (@OwenRealest) February 3, 2018

Arsenal done good business getting mkhitaryan & aubameyang over sanchez — Conordelaney (@conordelaney_) February 3, 2018

Excellent dinky finish from Aubameyang ? — kmillin (@KieanJMillin) February 3, 2018