‘They cheat a bit’ – Ex-Liverpool ace analyses pivotal LFC duo ahead of Tottenham clash

Murphy talks tactics involving Liverpool pair Mane and Salah

Duo have been crucial to LFC so far this season

However, Klopp seemingly lets them get away with less defensive work

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has suggested that Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah “cheat a bit” in terms of neglecting their defensive duties.

Salah has been a breathe of fresh air at Anfield after his summer move from Roma, scoring 26 goals and providing nine assists in 33 appearances so far this season.

Mane has made a slightly lesser impact but tallies of nine goals and seven assists in 25 outings this year would suggest that he has been very important to Jurgen Klopp’s side too.

Now, whether this is a planned part of their tactical set-up or if the pair do indeed perhaps do less than what is required of them, Murphy has spotted something in their play and believes that they arguably cut corners when it comes to tracking back and doing their job defensively at times.

“What Salah and Mane do, and I’ve watched them several times this season, is they are partly brilliant when they attack because they cheat a bit,” he said on Sky Sports’ The Debate, as reported by The Express.

“They don’t track full-back really that often and when Liverpool break out they break with pace.”

Murphy went on to insist that it could be a crucial factor in the clash with Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday, as depending on whether the visitors go with a back four or five could determine how much success Liverpool can have on the counter attack with Mane and Salah leading their charge.

Klopp deserves credit for maximising the strengths of these two in particular by allowing them to take up these roles and be so dangerous in attack. Provided he continues to find a balance and it doesn’t leave the Reds vulnerable defensively, then he may allow the duo to continue to ‘cheat’ moving forward.