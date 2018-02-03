Video: Raheem Sterling miss of the season contender as Man City held by Burnley

Man City were held at Burnley on Saturday, but it could have been a very different story had Raheem Sterling taken this opportunity.

The 23-year-old was given a brilliant chance to double his side’s lead at Turf Moor after Danilo had scored with a beautiful strike in the first half.

However, Sterling wasn’t able to open up a commanding lead to secure all three points, and it proved costly as the hosts found an equaliser not long after through Johann Gudmundsson.

After good work from Kyle Walker, the City forward was given a tap in from four yards out with Nick Pope having no chance to stop him, but somehow he managed to send his effort wide of the post.

Pep Guardiola’s men pushed for a winner in the closing stages but they were unable to find a breakthrough, and while in the grand scheme of things given their healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table it probably won’t hurt them too much, it will be an annoyance for them not to have secured the win.

Instead, Sterling will have to look back on this terrible miss and wonder what could have been…