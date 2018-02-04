Club ready to make £176m Manchester United transfer target joint-highest-paid player in the world

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to give Cristiano Ronaldo a new contract

The deal could take him level with Neymar as the world’s best-paid player

Manchester United were recently linked with a move to re-sign Ronaldo

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to give Cristiano Ronaldo a new contract to make him the world’s highest-paid player alongside PSG superstar Neymar.

The Portugal international has not been at his best for Madrid this season, but still seems set to improve on his current salary by earning £26million a year, according to ABC (via Marca).

The Telegraph recently reported that Neymar was the world’s second-highest earner behind Carlos Tevez at Shanghai Shenhua, though he has since left for a return to Boca Juniors.

This development comes as something of a surprise following recent claims by AS that United could be in for Ronaldo in a deal worth roughly £176million.

That itself was followed by claims by Don Balon that Florentino Perez was ready to take drastic action and axe the 32-year-old as part of a major squad overhaul following recent bad results.

Still, it may well be that Ronaldo ends up continuing his love story with Real by committing to a big new contract, which would surely mean no emotional return to Old Trafford.

United may no longer need him, in fairness, having signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this January and handing him Ronaldo’s old no.7 shirt.