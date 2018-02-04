“Worth £250m” – Liverpool fans praise “world class” star as he breaks historic record vs Tottenham in first-half

Liverpool fans took to social media to heap praise upon a certain Liverpool player after his first-half performance against Tottenham.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 1-0 ahead against Tottenham at Anfield after just three minutes.

Salah is now the fastest Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in a single Premier League season.

READ ALSO: Video: Suso goal for AC Milan is an absolute screamer, shows why Liverpool should bring him back

Liverpool fans took to social media to praise Mohamed Salah after his first-half performance against Tottenham.

Salah put Liverpool ahead at Anfield after just three minutes and broke a historic record in the process.

After some horrific defending from Tottenham and some impressive pressing from Roberto Firmino, Salah latched onto a misplaced Eric Dier pass to slot the ball past Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal.

The Egyptian is now the fastest ever Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in a Premier League season with it taking him just 25 Premier League appearances to reach 20 goals for Liverpool.

Further, Salah becomes only the fourth ever African player to score 20 or more goals in a Premier League season.

Salah joins Emmanuel Adebayor, Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure who achieved the landmarks with their respective clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Liverpool fans labelled Salah as world class before speculating how much he could be worth in the current transfer market.

20 Premier League goals for Salah. What a signing he’s been. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 4, 2018

I wish I had more words to describe how incredibly amazing Salah is. Carrying an alright team to top 4 almost all on his own, in his first season. He’s doing better than Suarez levels. — Yoghurt (@TheChelseaCunt) February 4, 2018

SALAH IS WORLD CLASS. — Finessin’ (@Ozzyolamide) February 4, 2018