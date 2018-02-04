“Worth £250m” – Liverpool fans praise “world class” star as he breaks historic record vs Tottenham in first-half

Liverpool fans took to social media to praise Mohamed Salah after his first-half performance against Tottenham.

Salah put Liverpool ahead at Anfield after just three minutes and broke a historic record in the process.

After some horrific defending from Tottenham and some impressive pressing from Roberto Firmino, Salah latched onto a misplaced Eric Dier pass to slot the ball past Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal.

The Egyptian is now the fastest ever Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in a Premier League season with it taking him just 25 Premier League appearances to reach 20 goals for Liverpool.

Further, Salah becomes only the fourth ever African player to score 20 or more goals in a Premier League season.

Salah joins Emmanuel Adebayor, Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure who achieved the landmarks with their respective clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Liverpool fans labelled Salah as world class before speculating how much he could be worth in the current transfer market.

 

