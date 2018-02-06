Chelsea could get chance to seal transfer of record-breaking star in surprise deal

Neymar wants PSG to sign Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata

The Brazilian wants the Spaniard as a replacement for Edinson Cavani

PSG could even offer Cavani to Chelsea to push the deal through

Neymar has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain they should seal the surprise transfer of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata as an upgrade on Edinson Cavani.

The Brazil international has had his issues with his strike partner at the Parc des Princes this season, and feels Morata could be the player best suited to improving their attack.

This is despite some fine recent form from Cavani, who just at the end of last month became PSG’s all-time record goalscorer, overtaking the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to Don Balon, however, Neymar has instructed PSG’s president to make a move for Morata, despite the Spain international struggling since leaving Real Madrid for Stamford Bridge last summer.

Morata had never quite been a regular during his time at Real, and it’s now showing as he seems to be unable to cope with the demands of leading the line for a top club week in, week out.

The 25-year-old has still shown some flashes of real quality, however, and has long been regarded as a top prospect in Europe.

Ligue 1 would certainly be less demanding for Morata, with the French top flight known for being one of the less competitive of the five major European leagues.

Don Balon add that this could lead PSG to offering Cavani to Chelsea to help bring Morata to Paris, which could end up suiting the Blues perfectly as they’d sign a like-for-like replacement who may arguably be more well suited to the physical demands of English football.