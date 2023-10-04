Video: Alvaro Morata’s second puts Atletico Madrid ahead against a stubborn Feyenoord

It took less than two minutes of the second-half for Alvaro Morata to give Atletico Madrid the lead for the first time in their Champions League tie against Feyenoord.

There was a suspicion of Antoine Griezmann interfering with play given that he was just a yard or so away from the Spaniard when he slid home, however, there was no need for it to be overruled.

Feyernood had simply gone to sleep at the back and allowed an easy cross into the box to find its target.

Morata intelligently opened his body up to steer the ball past the keeper.

