Man Utd drop interest in trio of La Liga superstars, Mourinho makes sensible strategy change

Man Utd reportedly not interested in marquee names any longer

Instead, Red Devils will look to address potential problem elsewhere in squad

Mourinho would be making sensible decision if accurate

After signing Alexis Sanchez last month, reports claim Man Utd may well have sensibly removed Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann from their transfer shortlist.

The Red Devils are blessed with a number of attacking options in addition to the Chilean international, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all vying for places.

In turn, unless one of them were to leave Old Trafford, it’s difficult to see how Jose Mourinho could fit in another attacking player, and as per Manchester Evening News, it’s claimed that Ronaldo, Bale and Griezmann won’t be targeted this summer.

Instead, the Portuguese tactician will understandably look at other departments of his squad where reinforcements are needed, and as we edge closer to the end of the season, it could become more of a problem.

It’s clear that Man Utd are at risk of being left short in midfield, with Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of the season while Marouane Fellaini’s current contract will expire in the summer.

That doesn’t leave the Premier League giants with a great deal of depth, and they’ll certainly need it if they harbour ambitions of competing on various fronts.

According to MEN, Mourinho will pursue Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, a player arguably perfect for him given what he will demand in terms of commitment, energy and work ethic.

In turn, perhaps with another addition in midfield if United lose both Carrick and Fellaini, that should be where their focus lies moving forward.

A case could be made that they’re light when it comes to out-and-out strikers with Romelu Lukaku regularly leading the line with competition for places behind him. However, Sanchez and Rashford have shown an ability to play up top previously, and so Mourinho would appear to have the versatility needed in that area at his disposal.

It remains to be seen whether or not that’s the way it plays out at United in the months ahead though…